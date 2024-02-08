इंडियन आवाज़     08 Feb 2024 01:19:53      انڈین آواز
Sharad Pawar faction gets new name day after Ajit camp declared ‘real’ NCP

The Election Commission declared a new name for Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction on Wednesday. The political outfit has been named Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

The Sharad Pawar faction was asked to submit new names for their political outfit after the poll body had declared that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP yesterday.

While passing its final order in the dispute between the two sides, the ECI had asked Sharad Pawar to send a list of three preferences for a name to be used by the faction in the elections to six Rajya Sabha seats on February 27.

On Wednesday, the EC wrote to Sharad Pawar, accepting that the group’s first preference, NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar for the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra as a onetime concession.

The split in the party came to light on July 2, 2023, when Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew, joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra along with eight MLAs. After a series of hearings spread over months, the EC decided that Ajit Pawar enjoyed the support of the majority of the party’s legislators.

