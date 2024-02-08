Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi

@PMOIndia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. It was their first meeting after Mr Kumar switched over to the NDA and formed a government in the state along with the BJP. The meeting took place ahead of the Nitish Kumar-led government facing a trust vote in the Assembly next week and the Rajya Sabha polls this month.

Mr Kumar who is also the president of Janata Dal (United) also met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Later talking to media, Mr Kumar said, they had a very good meeting. He said, BJP and JD (U) were together since 1995. Mr Kumar said, his party moved here and there twice in between, but now, it will remain in the NDA for forever.