Vice-President Dhankhar inaugurates World Sustainable Development Summit in Delhi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister of Guyana Mark Phillips and Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Dhankhar said, the optimum utilisation of natural resources should be a norm, ingrained not only at a wider policy level but also within the conscience and consciousness of each individual. He said, one’s fiscal power should not determine the usage of resources such as water, petroleum, electricity.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the Vice President said, the earth has enough for everyone’s need, but not for everyone’s greed. He said, global leadership must drive the mainstreaming of environmental protection and climate justice at all levels, embedding these principles in the very fabric of the societies. Mr. Dhankhar expressed happiness that India’s leadership is at the forefront of this global effort. He said, Government of India has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. He said, India’s G20 Presidency has given out a strong signal with its motto- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which translates to considering the world in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The Vice President said, the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the G20 Summit impactfully recognised the importance of collective action in tackling environmental challenges and climate change.

The Summit was organised by ‘The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)’.

