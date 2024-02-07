Guyana PM Mark Phillips calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu has said that despite being geographically distant, India and Guyana are connected by virtue of their colonial past, their diverse and multicultural societies and the strong bonds of culture, traditions and language with the sizable Indian diaspora community that has made Guyana its home for nearly two centuries. Welcoming Prime Minister of Guyana Mark Phillips on Wednesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu stressed the need to further diversify the bilateral trade basket. She said, there is also immense potential to improve collaboration in the fields of Ayurveda, bio-fuels and agriculture – especially in millets. The President said, by working together in these areas, both nations can address the challenges posed by climate change and by food insecurity. She congratulated Guyana on assuming the rotating Presidency of CARICOM, as well as this month’s Presidency of the United Nations Security Council. President Murmu said, as leading members of the Global South, both the countries are strong advocates for reformed multilateralism. She also appreciated Guyana’s efforts and leadership in the areas of climate change, green energy, and sustainable development.