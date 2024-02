Tweeted By

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday evening in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, the discussions today will strengthen India-Bangladesh Maitri.

The visiting dignitary today paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Dr Mahmud arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a four-day official visit.

He is also scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday.