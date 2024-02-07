Court asks Arvind Kejriwal to appear in person on ED’s complaint regarding skipping of its summons

FILE PICS

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has issued a summon to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on the 17th of February. The Court was hearing the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for non-compliance to the summons issued to him in connection with the ongoing probe in the Delhi Liquor Excise policy 2021-22. The ED had previously issued five summons to Kejriwal directing him to join the probe on – the 2nd of November, the 22nd of December, the 3rd of January, the 18th of January, and the 2nd of February.

According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal’s statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.