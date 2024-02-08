इंडियन आवाज़     08 Feb 2024 01:19:45      انڈین آواز
Modi’s only guarantee is to spread falsehoods, India had become 3rd largest economy in 2011: Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha was only focused at criticising the Congress and did not touch upon the issues of unemployment, price rise and economic inequality.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Modi’s only guarantee is to spread falsehoods and claimed that India had become the world’s third largest economy in 2011 itself.

Kharge said that Modi evaded pressing issues of unemployment and price rise during his speeches in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and instead focused on criticising the Congress party despite being in power for 10 years.

“Modiji, in your speeches in both the Houses, you only cursed the Congress. Despite being in power for 10 years, instead of talking about himself, he only criticizes the Congress party. Even today, he did not talk about price rise, unemployment and economic inequality,” Kharge alleged.

Accusing the Centre of hiding crucial data, Kharge dubbed the BJP-led NDA regime “No Data Available” government.

The Congress chief, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, further asserted that “Modi ki Guarantee is only to spread lies.”

“Those who did not believe in the Constitution, did not participate in the Dandi March and the Quit India Movement have the audacity to today preach patriotism to the Congress party,” he added.

In one of his most fierce attacks on the Congress, Modi had accused the previous UPA government of “economic mismanagement”. He alleged that the Congress-led central government had even lost the ability to dream big.

Responding to the prime minister’s criticism, Kharge questions the earlier’s claims and highlighted the the unemployment rate during the UPA government was 2.2 per cent as compared to 6.6 percent in 2023 (April-June quarter).

“Modiji said countless false things about the UPA government. I want to ask — the unemployment rate during the UPA rule was 2.2 per cent, why is it at a 45-year high in your tenure?” Kharge asked.

He further added that the average GDP growth during the 10 years of the UPA rule was 8.13 per cent while the same is 5.6 per cent during the two terms of the Modi government.

