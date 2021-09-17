Series of steps had been taken during tenure of Narendra Modi as a CM in Gujarat: Amit Shah

AMN

Union Home and Co-operative Minister Amit Shah has said that a series of steps had been taken during the tenure of Narendra Modi as a Chief Minister in Gujarat to improve the law and order situation.

He said that computerization of all Police Stations, setting up of National Forensic Science University and Raksha Shakti University and launching of new companies of the State Reserve Police Force were the steps taken during that time.

He was speaking after inauguration and groundbreaking function of several new Police Stations in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency today. The new Police Stations inaugurated through video conferencing are at Hansalpur, Kerala GIDC, Nalsarovar, Changodar and Sanand GIDC. He also inaugurated a Dog Squad Office at Telav near Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also joined the event through video conferencing.