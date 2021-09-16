India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UP elections: AAP promises 300 units of free electricity, 24-hour power supply

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today (September 16) announced that it will provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, waive “inflated” bills and ensure 24-hour power supply if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

AAP senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also promised free electricity for farmers. AAP, which has decided to contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the electricity tariff is so costly in the state that paying the bills is becoming difficult for people.

“There are 38 lakh families in Uttar Pradesh who have been sent inflated electricity bills and the government is considering them as criminals. I want to tell these people that you support the Aam Aadmi Party and ensure that our party forms the government after the assembly elections. Tear the bills as soon as the government is formed. Everyone’s outstanding bill will be waived. This is Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee,” Sisodia said at a press conference.

On being asked about the CM face for UP, Sisodia said the party will take a decision when the time comes, adding that the UP Assembly elections will be contested under the leadership of Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh told reporters that Kejriwal fulfills his promises. “Whatever announcements have been made today, including providing 300 units of free electricity, are historic,” Singh said.

