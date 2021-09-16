Gujarat: New ministers take oath despite dissent, several old faces dropped

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

The new Council of Ministers of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was sworn-in today. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at Rajbhavan in Gandhinagar this afternoon.

CM Bhupendra Patel inducted several new faces in the state cabinet despite strong dissent among those who were part of the previous Vijay Rupani-led cabinet but dropped this time.

A total of 24 ministers were sworn in the new cabinet in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and former CM Vijay Rupani. The Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, administered oath to 24 ministers in the new cabinet of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar.

Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar and Arjunsinh Chauhan, Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Purnesh Modi and Raghavji Patel were administered oath as the Gujarat ministers.

According to reports, Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merja, Jitu Choudhary, Manisha Vakil were sworn in as Ministers of State with independent charge.

The 14 members who took oath included Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merja, Jitubhai Chaudhari, Mukesh Patel, , Arvind Raiyani, Kuberbhai Dindor, Kirtisinh Vaghela, Gajendrasinh Parmar, R. C. Makwana, Vinod Moradia and Devabhai Malam along with Ms. Manisha Vakil and Ms. Nimisha Suthar.

Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Minister and State BJP in-Charge Bhupendra Yadav, BJP’s National General Secretary B. L. Santhosh along with many dignitories were present during the ceremony.