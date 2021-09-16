Defence Ministry constitutes Expert Committee for comprehensive review of NCC

Staff Reporter
Ministry of Defence has constituted a High-Level Expert Committee for a comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC). The committee’s effort will be to make NCC more relevant in changed times.
The Terms of Reference of the Committee broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors.
The committee will propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole. Former Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda will head the committee. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Minister Colonel (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, industrialist Anand Mahindra among others are members of the committee.