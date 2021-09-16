Govt to organize e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by PM Modi

AMN
Ministry of Culture is organizing e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from tomorrow. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others.
Persons or organizations can participate in the e-Auction through the website, pmmementos.gov.in from tomorrow till 7th of October. Proceeds from the e-Auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga.