India, US share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Power Minister RK Singh stated on Thursday that both India and the US have similar goals and share the same zeal towards climate change issues. Singh was addressing the US India Strategic Partnership Forum and industry leaders, in a Virtual Energy Industry Roundtable.

“We want to have a partnership which can be an inspiration to the rest of the world on the fight towards mitigating climate change. The industry plays a critical role in this partnership,” said Singh, according to an official Ministry of Power statement.

Mr Singh observed that India has set an ambitious target of having 175 Giga Watt capacity of Renewable Energy by 2022 and 450 Giga Watt Renewable Energy capacity by 2030. He said, India has reached 100 Giga Watt in Installed Solar and Wind Capacity and after adding Hydro capacity also, the total installed renewable capacity is 146 Giga Watt. He said, 63 Giga Watt of renewable capacity is under construction which makes India one of the fastest growing economies in terms of renewable capacity addition.

Talking about India’s vision on using Hydrogen as an energy use, India would be conducting competitive bids for green hydrogen in next 3 to 4 months to pave the road for viable usage of hydrogen as a fuel.

About the efforts of Indian Government in encouraging storage capacity Mr Singh said that to further support the integration of large renewable capacity, we have been working continuously to increase our Pumped Hydro Storage Capacity. In the near future, India will have bids to invite global and domestic manufacturers for developing battery storage in India on the cards. India will soon have bids for 4 thousand megawatt hour BESS bids and later will take up 12 gigawatt hour project in Ladakh. He further added that the world needs to come up with more number of eletrolyzers, battery storage facilities, etc to bring economies of scale in these technologies and make these commercially viable.