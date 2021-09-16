India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
PM Modi inaugurates new defence complexes in Delhi

Says new defence complexes stand for New India

Staff Reporter

Inaugurating the Defence Offices Complexes in New Delhi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said new defence complexes stand for new India and will strengthen Army.

Mr Modi said, modern infrastructure played an equally important role by focusing on ease of living and ease of doing business.

He emphasised this is the idea behind the work that is being done in the development of Central Vista.

The Prime Minister said, the work of Defense Offices Complex has been completed in a record time of only 12 months as against its scheduled completion in 24 months. He said, hundreds of workers got employment in the project during the COVID-19 period. Mr Modi said in the 75th year of independence, capital of the nation is being developed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that the modernisation of Armed Forces and Atma Nirbharta in Defence sector is due to the efforts of the Prime Minister.

Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured the Prime Minister that in next year the Republic Day parade will be at new Central Vista. Mr Puri also said next year the Parliament will function from the new building.

The new Defence Office Complexes are state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with comprehensive security management measures. The new Defence Office Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials of Defence ministry and Armed Forces, including Army, Navy and Air Force. The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces. An Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations.

