80 Murders, 77 Rape Cases a Day in 2020: NCRB Report

EIGHTY murders and 77 rape cases every day on an average, and 84,805 cases of kidnapping and abduction were lodged in 2020, revealed the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2020, released on Wednesday.

KEY POINTS FROM THE DATA:

• 28,046 Rape Cases, 3,71,503 Crimes Against Women: Nearly 77 rape cases were reported across India on an average every day in 2020, totalling to 28,046 such incidents during the year. Overall, 3,71,503 cases of crime against women were reported across the country last year, down from 4,05,326 in 2019 and 3,78,236 in 2018, the NCRB stated. Of the total cases of crimes against women in 2020, there were 28,046 incidents of rape involving 28,153 victims, according to the NCRB data for the year, which witnessed COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic-induced lockdowns.

• Rape Cases in Previous Years: The number of rape cases, as defined in Indian Penal Code section 376, stood at 32,033 in 2019, 33,356 in 2018 and 32,559 in 2017. The figure for 2016 was 38,947, according to NCRB data from corresponding years.

• Maximum Rape Cases in Rajasthan: Among states and Union Territories, the maximum 5,310 rape cases were lodged in Rajasthan in 2020 followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,769), Madhya Pradesh (2,339), Maharashtra (2,061) and Assam (1,657). National capital Delhi logged 997 such cases during the year, the data showed.

• Max Cases Under ‘Cruelty by Husband or Relatives’: Of the total crimes against women last year, the maximum 1,11,549 were under the category “cruelty by husband or relatives”, while there were 62,300 cases of kidnapping and abduction also, it showed. Besides rape, there were 85,392 cases of “assault to outrage modesty and 3,741 cases of “attempt to commit rape”, the NCRB data showed. There were 105 cases of acid attack logged across the country during 2020, it added. India also recorded 6,966 cases of dowry deaths with 7,045 victims last year, the data showed.

• Max Crimes Against Children in MP Out of the total rape victims, 25,498 were adults, while 2,655 were below the age of 18 years, it stated. According to the NCRB study, Madhya Pradesh also recorded 17,008 occurrences of crime against children, the highest in the country during the period. MP also had the most number of foeticide reports (17), while the state also had the highest number of rapes of tribal women (339), followed by Chhattisgarh (195) and Maharashtra (129). It is little consolation that the 2020 estimates were only 1% lower than in 2019.

• 9.4% Increase in Crimes Against SCs, 9.3% Against STs from 2019: A total of 50,291 cases were registered for committing crime against Scheduled Castes (SCs), showing an increase of 9.4% over 2019 (45,961 cases). Crime rate registered showed an increase from 22.8 in 2019 to 25.0 in 2020. Crime head-wise cases revealed that simple hurt with 32.9% (16,543 cases) formed the largest chunk of cases of crimes/atrocities against SCs during 2020. It was followed by cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act with 8.5% (4,273 cases) and cases under Criminal Intimidation with 7.5% (3,788 cases). A total of 8,272 cases were registered for committing crime against Scheduled Tribes (STs), showing an increase of 9.3% over 2019 (7,570 cases). Crime rate registered increased from 7.3 in 2019 to 7.9 in 2020.

• 11.8% Increase in Cyber Crimes: A total of 50,035 cases were registered under Cyber Crimes, showing an increase of 11.8% in registration over 2019 (44,735 cases). Crime rate under this category increased from 3.3 in 2019 to 3.7 in 2020. During 2020, 60.2% of cyber-crime cases registered were for the motive of fraud (30,142 out of 50,035 cases) followed by sexual exploitation with 6.6% (3,293 cases) and Extortion with 4.9% (2,440 cases).

• Highest Murders in UP: India reported an average 80 murders daily in 2020, totalling 29,193 fatalities over the year, with Uttar Pradesh topping the chart among states. This was an increase of one per cent over the total 28,915 murders in 2019, with a daily average of 79 killings during the year, the data showed. Among states, the maximum 3,779 murder cases in 2020 were lodged in Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar (3,150), Maharashtra (2,163), Madhya Pradesh (2,101) and West Bengal (1,948), the data showed. Delhi logged 472 murder cases in 2020, according to the data for the year.

• Decrease in Kidnappings, Abductions: Cases of kidnapping and abduction, however, went down by over 19 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019. There were a total 84,805 lodged cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2020 as against 1,05,036 in 2019, according to the statistics by the NCRB.

• Whopping 78% Increase in Environment-Related Offences: During the year 2020, a total of 61,767 cases were registered under Environment Related Offences as compared to 34,676 cases in the year 2019, showing an increase of 78.1%. Crime head-wise cases revealed that the cases registered under The Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) with 80.5 % (49,710 Cases) were the highest followed by Noise Pollution Acts (State/Central) with 11.8% (7,318 Cases).