BJP organises several programmes to mark 71th birthday of PM Modi

AMN / NEWS DESK

BJP has organised various programmes across country to mark the 71th birth day of PM Modi today. BJP President J. P. Nadda today launched Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan at party headquarters in New Delhi to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. He also inaugurated an exhibition and a blood donation camp on the occasion.

Gujarat is celebrating the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by organizing a series of events today. Yoga camps at 71 places, Yagya and Hawans, tree plantation and blood donation camps have been organized across the state. The state BJP will celebrate this day as “Sewa- Samarpan Abhiyan”. AIR Ahmedabad correspondent reports that the state government has planned a mega vaccination drive today.

In Uttar Pradesh, many functions are being organised across the state to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many other BJP leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday.

BJP started a series of 21 day-long celebrations from today across the state. The celebrations called Sewa and Samarpan Abhiyan will continue till 7th October, during which party will organise health camps, blood donation camps, cleanliness and vaccination drives decides environmental protection campaigns. In Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha Constituency Varanasi many programmes are being organised to celebrate his birthday.

Today is the 71st Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also an occasion to celebrate Mr Modi’s two decades of service and dedication for good governance as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. During these twenty years, Mr Narendra Modi left his indelible mark on the life of crores of people through his relentless efforts to address fundamental problems facing the poor.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today. In a tweet, Mr Kovind wished him good health and said with a long life, Mr Modi will continue to serve the nation with the spirit of Aharnish Sevamahe, in Service Day and Night.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has conveyed best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, Mr Modi’s exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to all-around growth of the nation. The Vice President prayed that Mr Modi is blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead.

Home Minister Amit Shah has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. In a tweet, Mr Shah prayed for his good health and long life. He said, Mr Modi not only gave the country the thought of thinking ahead of time and proving its resolve with the culmination of hard work, but also showed it by making it a reality. Mr Shah said, in the form of Mr Modi, the country has got a strong and decisive leadership, which has not only given crores of poor a dignified life in the society who were deprived of their rights for decades and connected them to the mainstream of development, but also through his tireless hard work has shown the world that a what is democratic leadership. Mr. Shah appealed to all Karyakartas of BJP to participate in Seva Samarpan Events and take the welfare schemes of the BJP governments to the people.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has brought an action oriented approach to governance, targets with timelines along with transparency in policy making – transforming livelihoods and impacting lives. He said, a confident and aspirational India, rises.

Yesterday, Special Aarti was organised on the banks of holy river Ganga for the Prime Minister. Today, in the evening around 71,000 earthen lamps will be lighted on the corners of the houses across the city. Many functions including Kisan Jawan Mahila Samman, screening of movie on the Prime Minister and sweet distribution are also being organised.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today launched a Mega COVID Vaccination Drive to vaccinate 30 lakh people across the state today on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, 14 thousand Vaccination Centres have been set up across the state for the purposed. Over four crore 63 lakh people have so far been vaccinated in the state. Mr Pandey said, the state has set a target to take the number to five crore 50 lakh by the end of this month.