The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Scindia: India is Steadfastly Setting Standards for 6G Mobile Networks

Mar 19, 2026

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Wednesday said that India is working steadfast in setting the standards for sixth-generation (6G) mobile networks.

While addressing the inaugural session of the International Workshop on 6G Standardisation in New Delhi, the Minister said that the workshop will lead to sustainable and clear outcomes for the sector.

He further emphasised that the Era of 6G will represent exponential jumps in speed and latency. Lauding the country’s progress in the telecom sector, Mr Scindia highlighted that data costs in the country have fallen by 97 per cent in the last 10 years. The Minister added that with over 20 billion digital transactions in a month, India has become a leader in digital transactions across the world.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab Govt Launches ‘Punjab Sikhya Kranti 2.0’ to Reform School Education in Collaboration with World Bank

Mar 19, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

MEA brief Parliamentary Standing Committee on West Asia conflict 

Mar 18, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi speaks with President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Mar 18, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

عالمی معیار کے صنعتی پارکس کی ترقی کے لیے 33,660 کروڑ روپے خرچ کیے جائیں گے

19 March 2026 1:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

وزیرِ اعظم کی کویت کے ولی عہد سے گفتگو

19 March 2026 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

محکمۂ ڈاک 47 کروڑ سے زائد پوسٹ آفس بچت بینک کھاتہ داروں کو خدمات فراہم کر رہا ہے

19 March 2026 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Orleans Masters Badminton: four Indian shuttlers advance to Singles’ pre-quarterfinal 

19 March 2026 1:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments