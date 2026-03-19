Scindia: India is Steadfastly Setting Standards for 6G Mobile Networks

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Wednesday said that India is working steadfast in setting the standards for sixth-generation (6G) mobile networks.

While addressing the inaugural session of the International Workshop on 6G Standardisation in New Delhi, the Minister said that the workshop will lead to sustainable and clear outcomes for the sector.

He further emphasised that the Era of 6G will represent exponential jumps in speed and latency. Lauding the country’s progress in the telecom sector, Mr Scindia highlighted that data costs in the country have fallen by 97 per cent in the last 10 years. The Minister added that with over 20 billion digital transactions in a month, India has become a leader in digital transactions across the world.