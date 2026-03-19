Punjab Govt Launches ‘Punjab Sikhya Kranti 2.0’ to Reform School Education in Collaboration with World Bank

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 12:54 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Punjab Government has launched a new phase of school education reform, ‘Punjab Sikhya Kranti 2.0′, in collaboration with the World Bank to prepare the state’s education system to compete with the best in the world.

According to government sources, the second phase has been launched with a total investment of Rs 3,500 Crore over the next six years. This includes Rs 2,500 Crore through World Bank loan assistance and Rs 1,000 Crore from the Punjab Government. This is said to be one of the largest education reform investments in the history of the State.