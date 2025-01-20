The Indian Awaaz

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai court remands accused to 5 days police custody

Jan 20, 2025

A Mumbai court has remanded Bangladeshi citizen Shariful Islam Shehzad, an accused in actor Saif Ali Khan’s attack case, to five days of police custody. Shehzad is accused of attacking and injuring actor Saif Ali Khan on Thursday after being caught trespassing at the actor’s Bandra residence. The accused was arrested by the Mumbai Police early yesterday from Thane’s Labour Camp area, where he worked as a housekeeper in a bar and restaurant. When produced before the court, the prosecution sought 14 days’ custody, citing an “international conspiracy” that needed investigation, as Shehzad was a Bangladeshi national without valid documents. The prosecution also sought to determine how the accused entered India and who assisted him. The defence counsel argued that Shariful Islam Shehzad possessed all valid documents and claimed the case was being sensationalised due to the victim being a celebrity. After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused to five days’ police custody.

