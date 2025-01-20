Maharashtra forms committees to address encroachments on forts

AMN

Maharashtra government has constituted committees under the chairmanship of district collectors to address and remove encroachments on the forts. Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar said that a detailed report aimed at preventing such encroachments will be prepared by the end of January, and enforcement actions will follow. The newly formed committees will be chaired by district collectors and will include officials such as the police commissioner, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer, superintendent of police, municipal commissioner, and others.

President of Maharashtra Cultural Policy Committee Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that the state government’s decision paves the way for the conservation and protection of forts. He said, implementing the recommendations of the cultural policy is a commendable step towards preserving Maharashtra’s heritage.

Maharashtra is home to 47 centrally protected forts, which fall under the Monuments Protection Act of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and 62 state-protected forts, managed by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.