The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Army provides training to Village Defence Guards in Poonch

Jan 20, 2025

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Army provided comprehensive training to Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in a forward area of the Mendhar sector in frontier district Poonch yesterday. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that a total of 43 VDG members attended the training session, to enhance their skills in minor tactics, endurance and firing. The training was conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles battalion under the aegis of the counter-insurgency force, Romeo, at Balnoi village, located near the Line of Control (LoC). The event also facilitated an open forum for informal dialogue, encouraging discussions on the current security situation.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kerala Legislative Assembly pays homage to former PM Manmohan Singh

Jan 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mahakumbh 2025: FSSAI enforces strict measures to ensure safe food for devotees

Jan 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra forms committees to address encroachments on forts

Jan 20, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation, quad developments with Japanese FM

20 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gaza Ceasefire: Real Winner-Biden or Trump?

20 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kerala Legislative Assembly pays homage to former PM Manmohan Singh

20 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mahakumbh 2025: FSSAI enforces strict measures to ensure safe food for devotees

20 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments