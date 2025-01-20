J&K: Army provides training to Village Defence Guards in Poonch

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Army provided comprehensive training to Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in a forward area of the Mendhar sector in frontier district Poonch yesterday. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that a total of 43 VDG members attended the training session, to enhance their skills in minor tactics, endurance and firing. The training was conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles battalion under the aegis of the counter-insurgency force, Romeo, at Balnoi village, located near the Line of Control (LoC). The event also facilitated an open forum for informal dialogue, encouraging discussions on the current security situation.