Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has enforced robust measures at a massive scale to ensure the availability of safe and hygienic food for millions of devotees, at the Maha Kumbh 2025 underway in Prayagraj. By deploying Food Safety Officers, Mobile Food Testing Labs (Food Safety on Wheels), and through awareness campaigns, FSSAI is at the forefront of ensuring food safety during Maha Kumbh Mela.