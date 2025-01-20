The Indian Awaaz

Kerala Legislative Assembly pays homage to former PM Manmohan Singh

Jan 20, 2025

AMN

The Kerala Legislative Assembly today paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on December 26th. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the country has lost an extraordinary individual who was a gifted economist and a soft-spoken yet firm patriot who held secular values in high regard. He further added that while the Left front disagreed with some of his and the UPA government’s policies, Manmohan Singh’s stand on defending Constitutional values and the democratic system is commendable.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan remembered Manmohan Singh as an advocate of secular and democratic values and an internationally-acclaimed economist who astutely steered India through a crippling global recession.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer remembered Manmohan Singh as the Union Finance Minister who launched economic liberalisation in India. The House, which is in session for the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly, adjourned for the day after the obituary reference.

