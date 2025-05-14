Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital kills 28, injures dozens

AMN / WEB DESK

An Israeli air strike has killed 28 people and injured dozens more at the European Hospital in Khan Younis. According to a spokesman for the Hamas-run civil defence agency, Israeli warplanes dropped six bombs simultaneously on the hospital, striking both its inner courtyard and surrounding areas. The Israeli military stated it had carried out a “precise strike” targeting Hamas terrorists in a command and control centre.

The strike left several deep craters inside the hospital compound, burying multiple vehicles. Eyewitnesses said Israeli drones maintained a constant presence over the building, preventing rescue teams from accessing the site. A quadcopter drone reportedly injured two civil defence officers as they attempted to approach the hospital.

The dead and wounded were transferred to the Hospital in Khan Younis, where medical teams are reportedly overwhelmed by the influx of casualties.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defence Forces and the Israeli Securities Authority reiterated their claim that Hamas continues to use hospitals in Gaza for military activities accusation the group denies. Israeli media reported that the intended target of the European Hospital strike was senior Hamas figure Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of former Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. Hamas has not commented on these claims.