Air India to operate daily flights from 25 January to 28 Feb 2025 for Maha Kumbh 2025

Jan 20, 2025
  • Delhi-Prayagraj flights from 25 January to 28 February 2025
  • Convenient connections to Prayagraj via Delhi from other parts of India and rest of the world

Air India will temporarily operate daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest spiritual gathering.

To meet the high travel demand, Air India will operate the route from 25 January to 28 February 2025. With these flights, Air India brings the only full-service flying option between the two cities for customers, offering them the choice of premium cabins in addition to Economy Class. 

With convenient daytime departures in both directions, the flights enable seamless connections via Delhi to customers travelling to/from various parts of India as well as North America, Europe, Australia, and several countries in Southeast Asia.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND PRAYAGRAJ
PeriodFlight#FrequencySectorDepartureArrival
25 Jan – 31   Jan 2025AI2843DailyDelhi-Prayagraj14:1015:20
AI2844DailyPrayagraj-Delhi16:0017:10
01 Feb – 28 Feb 2025AI843DailyDelhi-Prayagraj13:0014:10
AI844Daily Prayagraj-Delhi14:5016:00

Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents. 

