Uttarakhand Cabinet approves UCC manual

Jan 20, 2025
Uttarakhand Cabinet approves Uniform Civil Code manual

Uttarakhand cabinet gives nod to implementation of UCC in the state
The Uttarakhand State Cabinet has given its nod to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) manual, paving the way for its implementation in the state. Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his optimism about the UCC’s impact.

He stated that Uttarakhand’s adoption of the UCC will serve as an inspiration for the rest of the country.
The Uniform Civil Code seeks to ensure that all citizens are governed by a common set of laws in matters of personal relationships, promoting equality and justice.

