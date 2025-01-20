J&K: Final trial run on Katra-Budgam railway track of USBRL completed

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the final trial run on the Katra-Budgam railway track of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) was completed yesterday as the 18-coach trial train started at 8 AM from Katra railway station towards Kashmir. The trial train has reached Budgam and this completes the final trial run on the USBRL. The ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link has been completed for 41 thousand crore rupees. The track covers 326 Km out of which 111 Km section is in tunnels with the T-49 tunnel being 12.77 Km long, which is the longest railway tunnel in the country. The Indian Railways has made the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in the Reasi district which is 1315 meters long having an arch span of 467 meters and a height of 359 meters above the river bed. It is built between the Sangaldan Railway Station and the Reasi Railway Station. Indian Railways has also built its first cable-stayed bridge over the Anji Khad river. The project will boost the horticulture, agriculture, tourism, trade, and education of students and also make travel easy and affordable for the average citizen between Kashmir and the rest of the country.