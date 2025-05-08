UAE Urges India and Pakistan to Exercise Restraint; Stresses Dialogue to Prevent Escalation

Dubai, UAE – Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called upon India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and de-escalate tensions.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia, and avoid further regional tensions. He reaffirmed that diplomacy remains the most effective means of peacefully resolving crises and achieving shared aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised that the United Arab Emirates will continue its efforts to support initiatives aimed at peaceful resolutions to regional and international conflicts, and to mitigate their humanitarian consequences.