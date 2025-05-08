Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UAE Urges India and Pakistan to Exercise Restraint; Stresses Dialogue to Prevent Escalation

May 7, 2025

Dubai, UAE – Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called upon India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and de-escalate tensions.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia, and avoid further regional tensions. He reaffirmed that diplomacy remains the most effective means of peacefully resolving crises and achieving shared aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised that the United Arab Emirates will continue its efforts to support initiatives aimed at peaceful resolutions to regional and international conflicts, and to mitigate their humanitarian consequences.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Hope it ends very quickly’: US President Donald Trump reacts to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

May 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cyber security event “GISEC Global” underway in Dubai

May 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi postpones upcoming visit to three nations in wake of India’s Operation Sindoor

May 7, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर : रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सटीक कार्रवाई को सराहा, बोले- भारतीय सेना ने रचा इतिहास

8 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

देशभर में ब्लैकआउट मॉक ड्रिल : युद्ध जैसी आपात स्थिति से निपटने की बड़ी तैयारी

8 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UAE Urges India and Pakistan to Exercise Restraint; Stresses Dialogue to Prevent Escalation

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Hope it ends very quickly’: US President Donald Trump reacts to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!