‘Hope it ends very quickly’: US President Donald Trump reacts to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

US President Donald Trump has reacted to India’s Operation against terror camps inside Pakistan and PoK. Mr Trump said people knew that something is going to happen. The US President further said that he hopes the tension between the two countries ends soon.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has said, he is closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan. In a social media post, Mr Rubio said that the US President will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.

Moreover, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has reacted over the closed-door UNSC Meeting amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Addressing a Press Briefing, Ms Bruce said that the US remain in touch with the governments of both countries at multiple levels. She further stated that US is engaged and aware of various reports that are happening in the midst of this very delicate situation.