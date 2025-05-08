Cyber security event “GISEC Global” underway in Dubai

The 14th edition of GISEC Global, the world’s third-largest and MENA’s largest cybersecurity event, continued into its second day at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring strong international participation and notable representation from India. Inaugurated by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, the three-day event is being held under the theme “Securing an AI-Powered Future.

GISEC Global 2025 has brought together more than 750 leading cybersecurity firms, over 450 CISOs and futurists from 160 countries, and 25,000 visitors. Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the conference underscores the UAE’s growing stature as a leader in global digital security.

India’s presence is led by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), which is spearheading the India Pavilion. More than 15 Indian exhibitors are showcasing cutting-edge solutions spanning threat intelligence, data privacy, application security, Security Operations Centers (SOC), and quantum technologies. DSCI also launched the second edition of the Indo-UAE Cybersecurity Exchange, held in partnership with the CIO Association, to highlight India’s cybersecurity capabilities in the Gulf region. The initiative aims to connect Indian CXOs, CISOs, system integrators, and tech innovators with their regional counterparts, facilitating industry-level collaborations and partnerships.

GISEC Global 2025 spans nine halls and features a robust agenda with over 350 hours of AI-focused cybersecurity content. The conference addresses AI as both a tool and a threat, through sessions such as “Harnessing AI for Cybersecurity Resilience” and “Hacking with AI”. Live demonstrations by top CISOs and ethical hackers examine how AI-driven tools can detect zero-day threats-and how malicious actors are leveraging generative AI for cyberattacks.

Among this year’s new features is the Dubai Cyber Challenge, a ‘Capture the Flag’ competition organised by Dubai Electronic Security Center with 25 Dubai government teams competing in digital forensics, reverse engineering, and web security. Also debuting is the GISEC North Star startup pitch competition

Youth engagement is also an important component of with the Students Hackathon – School of Cyber Defence, where ten school teams tackle real-world cybersecurity challenges. Additionally, the ITU Global Cyber Drill returns with participation from over 130 national cybersecurity authorities and incident response teams, reinforcing international cooperation on cyber resilience.

The Women in Cybersecurity programme and the GISEC CISO Circle also continue to serve as vital platforms for leadership, dialogue, and mentorship in the sector. High-level ministerial discussions, led by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), further explore the challenges faced by developing countries in securing their digital infrastructure.

India’s dynamic presence and its growing engagement with regional cybersecurity ecosystems at GISEC Global 2025 reaffirm its role as a key contributor in shaping the future of global cyber resilience. The three day GISEC 2025 will conclude on may 8th.

AIR