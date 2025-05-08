Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Srinagar Airport Airfield Closed; Civilian Flights Suspended Amid Security Concerns

May 7, 2025

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the closure of the airfield at Srinagar Airport, resulting in a complete suspension of civilian flights today. Airfield has been closed and today no civil flights will be operated from Srinagar Airport.

All passengers, including Hajj pilgrims, have been asked to confirm status of flight operations from their respective authorities. The educational institutions, including schools, colleges in North Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara & Gurez (Bandipora District) will remain closed for today.

Kashmir University has postponed all its exams scheduled for today
Defence sources said during the night of 06-07, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing and shelling. Indian Army are responding in proportionate manner. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and stay calm, while following official advisories as a precautionary measure.

