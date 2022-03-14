FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2022 01:36:51      انڈین آواز

Russian forces advance 11 kms, reach five towns north of Mariupol

AMN

Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had advanced 11 kilometers over the past 24 hours, and reached five towns north of Mariupol.

In a video statement, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov did not elaborate on the advances, or comment on the humanitarian corridors or the crisis in Mariupol.

Meanwhile the fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv, to the west, northwest, east and northeast directions. Regional officials are preparing more evacuations from the targeted areas.

The Ukrainian president’s office said today that Air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns all around the country overnight, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west.

The president’s office added that airstrikes hit residential buildings near the important southern city of Mykolaiv, as well as in the eastern city of Kharkiv, and knocked out a television tower in the Rivne region in the northwest, Explosions rang out overnight around the Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Kherson.

It said three airstrikes hit the northern city of Chernihiv overnight. Several areas haven’t had electricity. Utility workers are trying to restore power but frequently come under shelling.

The government announced plans for new humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors, although ongoing shelling caused similar efforts to fail in the last week.

