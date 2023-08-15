Russia: 35 Killed & dozens injured in explosion at petrol station in Dagestan

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A massive explosion at a petrol station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed at least 35 people and injured over 100, according to country officials

The blast occurred in the Dagestan regional capital, Makhachkala, on the coast of the Caspian Sea. Local media reported, the fire began at a car repair centre near the petrol station. It said, some 260 emergency workers have been deployed, while the most seriously injured have been evacuated to Moscow by air.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said, the fire had broken out during some car maintenance work and had been followed by a bang. The committee said, a criminal case has been opened to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.