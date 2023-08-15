Around 1,800 special guests from all over country participated in Independence Day celebration at Red Fort

DD

Around 1,800 special guests from all over the country have participated in the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort. Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fisherman and shram yogis who helped to build the Central Vista Project in New Delhi were among the attendees. On the occasion, Farmer Producer Organisations Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana beneficiaries called on Agriculture Farmers welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.



Talking to Akashvani News, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary highlighted the government’s dedication towards the overall growth of the farmers.