इंडियन आवाज़     15 Aug 2023 07:43:09      انڈین آواز
Jammu & Kashmir: Lt Gov Manoj Sinha hoists tricolour on 77th Independence Day in Srinagar

@OfficeOfLGJandK

In the Kashmir Valley, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the tricolour on 77th Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar today. Addressing the gathering, he said this year, 1.27 crore tourists, including foreigners, have visited J&K. The figure includes a significant number of foreigners.

He maintained that this year’s successful G-20 summit helped give J&K a global push and the participants of 27 countries in the G-20 tourism working group meeting held in May this year in Srinagar has left with a positive message. He said J&K is being recognized as a place of peace and nature’s beauty and said that this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra didn’t not only attract the devotees from the country but also foreign pilgrims as well.

The Lieutenant Governor said today, J&K is recognized for its change that took place four years ago and the peaceful atmosphere. He said  the UT administration is trying its best to ensure that a common person lives a life of his/her choice without any pressure or worry.

Mr Sinha said that his administration is trying to see a smile on the face of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. He said we are committed to make J&K of peace, p

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

والدین کو اپنے بچوں سے زیادہ مطالبہ نہیں کرنا چاہیے۔ انہیں اپنی پسند کا کیریئر منتخب کرنے دیں :  نائب صدر جمہوریہ

"دنیا کو پیکاسو نہیں ملتا اگر اس کے والدین نے اسے سرکاری ملاز ...

