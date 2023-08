AMN

President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, have also extended similar greetings to President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.