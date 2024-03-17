RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha Re-Elects Dattatreya Hosabale as General Secretary

AMN

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha today re-elected Dattatreya Hosabale to the post of Sarkaryavah or General Secretary. In a social media post, RSS said, Mr. Hosabale has been re-elected to the post for the period from 2024 to 2027.

He has been serving as Sarkaryavah since 2021. The annual three-day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ of the RSS began on Friday at the Smriti Bhavan complex in the Reshimbagh area of Nagpur. The meeting is taking place in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS, after six years. More than 1,500 representatives of various RSS-affiliated organisations are attending the meeting.