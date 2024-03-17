India Needs to be Prepared Domestically By Focusing On Manufacturing To Counter China: EAM S Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India needs to be prepared domestically by focusing on manufacturing to counter China. Speaking at a conclave organised by a media group, the Minister said, it is not just about the boundary issue.

There are major economic issues as well, he added. Dr Jaishankar said, if you need to deal with China you need to have an economy which is geared up for it. The External Affairs Minister said that it was only in the last decade that India started focusing on its manufacturing sector to take on China. He noted that while the relationship with China deteriorated after the 2020 Galwan clashes, the tensions were building up over the period of time. Speaking about the military-level talks with China, Dr. Jaishankar said, there are issues related to border patrolling because both the forces are forward deployed.