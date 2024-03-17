Five international students injured after a mob attacked them during Nemaz at Gujarat University

The MEA has said it is in touch with the Gujarat government and strict action will be taken against those who attacked the international students.



Five international students were injured after a mob stormed a Gujarat University hostel last night and attacked students from African countries, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, allegedly for offering namaz on the campus.

Hours after state home minister Harsh Sanghavi reportedly spoke with Gujarat’s top police officers and directed them to ensure a fair probe, Ahmedabad Police arrested two individuals in connection with the case. The Ministry of External Affairs has said it is in touch with the Gujarat government and strict action will be taken against those who attacked the international

The students have said that there is no mosque on the Ahmedabad-based campus, so they had gathered inside the hostel to offer taraweeh – a namaz offered at night during Ramadan. Soon after, a mob armed with sticks and knives stormed the hostel, attacked them and vandalised their rooms, the students have alleged. The students have said the security guard of the hostel tried to stop the mob, but failed.

A student from Afghanistan said people in the mob raised slogans and asked them who had allowed them to offer namaz in the hostel. “They attacked us inside the rooms too. They broke laptops, phones and damaged bikes,” he said.

