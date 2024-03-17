FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt Issues Advisory On AI For Intermediaries

The  Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology  (MeitY) has issued an advisory on due diligence by Intermediaries and Platforms under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

In its latest advisory, the Ministry said that every intermediary and platform should ensure that use of Artificial Intelligence models, Generative Al, Software or algorithms on or through its computer resource does not permit its users to host, display, upload, modify, publish, or share any unlawful content as outlined in the IT Rules or violate any other provision.

It added that every intermediary and platform should ensure that its computer resource in itself or through the use of Artificial Intelligence models and others does not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process. The Ministry added that under-tested or unreliable Artificial Intelligence foundational models, softwares or algorithms should be made available to users in India only after appropriately labeling the possible inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated. Further, “consent popup” or equivalent mechanisms may be used to explicitly inform the users about the possible inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated. It added that every intermediary and platform should inform its users through the terms of service and user agreements about the consequences of dealing with unlawful information, including disabling of access to or removal of such information. The Ministry reiterated that non-compliance could result in consequences.

