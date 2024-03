Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden clinched a historic victory in the men’s doubles final at the Miami Open on Saturday. The duo defeated Croatia’s Ivan Dodic and American Austin Krajicek 6-7, 6-3, 10-6. The 44-year-old Bopanna became the oldest man to win an ATP Masters 1000 title and the second Indian to reach the finals of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. With this win, he also regained the top spot in the ATP rankings.