Sports Ministry Has Taken Serious Note of Physical Assault Upon Women Footballers By Coach: Anurag Thakur

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that his Ministry has taken a serious note of alleged physical assault upon women footballers by their coach during the ongoing Indian Women’s League in Goa. In a social media post on Saturday, Mr. Thakur said, All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of footballers. He said, the ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. He stressed that safety and security of players are government topmost priority.