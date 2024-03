In Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament, India’s husband-wife combo of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy lost to Indonesian mixed doubles pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha H. Mentari 17-21, 12-21 in the semi-final.

The Indian pair had earlier notched up a 14-21, 21-11, 21-17 win in the quarter-final over Indonesia’s fourth seed Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati.