IPL Cricket: Gujarat Titans Beat Sun Risers Hyderabad By 7 Wickets In  Ahmedabad

Published On:

In IPL cricket, Gujarat Titans beat Sun Risers Hyderabad by seven wickets with five ball remaining at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad this evening.

Chasing a target of 163 runs, Gujarat Titans posted 168 runs in just 19.1 overs to overhaul the target. Sai Sudarshan top scored with 45 runs while David Miller hit an unbeaten 44 to steer the Gujarat Titans to victory.

Earlier,Opting to bat, Sunriser Hyderabad posted 162 runs in the stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. None of the Hyderabad batters could cement a formidable partenership and wickets continued felling at regular intervals. For Gujarat Titans Mohit Sharma took three wickets. Mohit was declared Player of the match.

The second match of the day between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the VDCA stadium in Vishakhapattnam is underway. 

