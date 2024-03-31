In Spain Masters 2024 Badminton Tournament, Kean Yew Loh Of Singapore Wins The Men’s Title

In Spain Masters 2024 Badminton tournament, Kean Yew Loh of Singapore has won the Men’s title today. In the finals, he defeated Toma Junior Popov of France in three games 21-11, 15, 21, 22-20.

In the Women’s Singles, Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand has lifted the crown. In the final today, She defeated her compatriot Supanida Katethong 21-12, 21-9.