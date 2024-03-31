Miami Open Tennis: Unseeded American Player Danielle Collins Wins The Women’s Singles Title

In Miami Open Tennis, unseeded American player Danielle Collins has won the Women’s Singles title. In a major upset, Collins defeated fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in the Women’s Singles final in Florida this morning.

In Men’s Singles, second seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will face 11th seed Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov in the Men’s Singles final tonight.

Earlier, Indian Tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden clinched a historic victory in the Men’s doubles final yesterday. The duo defeated Croatia’s Ivan Dodic and American Austin Krajicek 6-7, 6-3, 10-6. The 44-year old Bopanna, became the oldest man to win an ATP Masters 1000 title and the second Indian to reach the finals of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. With this win, he also regained the top spot in the ATP rankings.