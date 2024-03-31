FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2024 12:03:14      انڈین آواز

Miami Open Tennis: Unseeded American Player Danielle Collins Wins The Women’s Singles Title

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In Miami Open Tennis, unseeded American player Danielle Collins has won the Women’s Singles title. In a major upset, Collins defeated fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in the Women’s Singles final in Florida this morning.

In Men’s Singles, second seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will face 11th seed Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov in the Men’s Singles final tonight.
Earlier, Indian Tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden clinched a historic victory in the Men’s doubles final yesterday. The duo defeated Croatia’s Ivan Dodic and American Austin Krajicek 6-7, 6-3, 10-6. The 44-year old Bopanna, became the oldest man to win an ATP Masters 1000 title and the second Indian to reach the finals of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. With this win, he also regained the top spot in the ATP rankings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart