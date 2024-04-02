FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2024 02:30:57      انڈین آواز

‘Success not one-off event’ – Abhinav Bindra 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi 

New Delhi  1April: “Success is not a one-off event.Doing the right things consistently  day in and day out is what leads to success ” so said India’s first individual Olympic gold  medalist Abhinav Bindra,  to the country’s shooting squad ahead of  Paris Summer Games.

Bindra who win  gold in 2008 Beijing Games in air rifle event was speaking to the national shooters during a session organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi

“You have to be brutally honest with yourself and every day look yourself in the mirror before you go to sleep and ask yourself – did I do my best? If the answer is yes you will find you will have the result eventually,” he said while stressing on the need for self-discipline.

India have already secured a total of 19 quotas in shooting for the Paris Olympic Games across rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines. 
This will be India’s largest shooting contingent ever at any edition of the Summer Games, eclipsing the 15 from Tokyo 2020.

Talking about his own Olympic  experience  Bindra  advised the future stars to learn from his shortcomings.

“You know I strongly believe that I could not achieve my full potential. I wish I had more balance in life and could have other hobbies. I almost dehumanised my pursuit,” he said
“I would definitely tell myself to be kinder to myself. I feel I didn’t pat myself on the back too often after I had achieved the goals I had set out to achieve. I feel that then you could recover better when you go back to the shooting range and be mentally stronger in competition. If you have several pillars in your life, your base is stronger,” he opined. 

Toa question of coach  Manoj Kumar as to what tools he had developed to counter Olympic expectations , Bindra repliee, “You have to increase your self-awareness as a shooter. The changes that are happening around you, you have to acknowledge them.”

On specific preparations ahead of the Beijing Olympic Games, Bindra said, “You know by that time it was my fourth Olympics and I had managed to totally detach myself from the outcome. I was focused on the process. I wanted to do my best with every single shot. I never thought of winning or losing. I managed to stay in the present moment because the truth is in the present moment.”

Bindra concluded  by  advising  shooters not to train to get better in training but to get better in competitions.”Do not get into their comfort zones in training and to challenge themselves constantly and make it harder.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart