Right to health is fundamental right, No religion encourages pollution: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Monday said that the right to health is a fundamental right of citizens and no religion encourages pollution. A two-judge bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih stated that every citizen’s right to live in a pollution-free environment is safeguarded under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Further, while questioning the authorities for their failure to implement the ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali, the apex court directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to take immediate action to ban firecrackers and form a special cell to ensure the effective implementation of the ban.

Last week, the court issued a notice to the Delhi government and Police to explain why they failed to implement and enforce the ban on firecrackers. The court observed that the ban is announced before Diwali every year but it has little or no effect.

SC Raps Police For Not Fully Imposing Cracker Ban

According to PTI, the SC called police action regarding the comprehensive imposition of the firecracker ban in the national capital as “mere eyewash” and for only seizing raw materials.

The bench thus directed the Delhi police commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers