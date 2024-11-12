Manipur: 10 militants killed in Jiribam encounter with security forces

WEB DESK

Ten armed militants were killed in retaliation by security forces in the Jiribam district of Manipur. According to the sources, CRPF posts located at Jakuradhor and Borobekra Police Station in Jiribam District were attacked by armed militants Monday.

The security forces retaliated strongly and killed militants in heavy exchange of fire. After the firing ceased, the area was searched and 10 dead bodies of armed militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition. During the attack, one CRPF constable sustained a bullet injury and he is undergoing treatment in Assam. A criminal case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.

According to the Police report, heavily armed militants coming down from the nearby hill ranges torched several abandoned houses, shops and other buildings in different villages under Borobekra Subdivision this morning and they also fired several explosives in the area. Meanwhile, the armed militants attacked the CRPF camp and a gunfight broke out in which 10 militants were killed.

On the other hand, incidents of exchange of bullet rounds have been reported in different parts of Manipur today. In a gunfight incident that took place in the Saiton area under Bishnupur district, a village volunteer sustained a bullet injury. Two farmers working in the paddy field sustained bullet injuries when suspected armed militants attacked them from the nearby hill ranges in Santi Khongbal village under Imphal East district in the morning.

The prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed in the Jiribam district indefinitely.

An order issued by the District Magistrate Jiribam this afternoon prohibits the assembly of five or more persons which is likely to turn unlawful, the movement of any persons outside their respective residences and the carrying of firearms and other offensive weapons in the district.