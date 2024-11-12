Campaigning ends for 1st phase of Jharkhand assembly polls

Electioneering also concludes for bypolls to 33 assembly seats & Kerala’s Wayanad Parliamentary seat

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jharkhand, campaigning for the first phase of Assembly polls ended at 5 pm Monday evening. In naxal-infested areas campaigning concluded at 4 pm. Polling in this phase will be held on Wednesday in 43 constituencies. Our correspondent reports that over two hundred rallies were held during campaigning in this phase.

Campaigning also concluded today for by-elections to 33 assembly Constituencies in 11 states and for Kerala’s Wayanad Parliamentary seat.

By-polls will be held on Wednesday for seven seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five seats in Assam, four in Bihar, three seats in Karnataka, and two each in, Madhya Pradesh, and Sikkim. Besides, Assembly by-polls will also take place for one seat each in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Meghalaya.

Voting for by-elections in 15 assembly constituencies including, nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Punjab, and one each in Kerala, and Uttarakhand along with Maharashtra’s Nanded Parliamentary Constituency will be held on the 20th of November. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.